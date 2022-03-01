"Echo of Moscow" Russian Liberal radio station taken off the air

Liberal aligned radio station "Echo of Moscow" has been taken off the air. The Prosecutor General's Office "warned" Echo of Moscow, among others, to correct violations or they will be shut down.

"in connection with the targeted and systematic posting on the websites of Ekho Moskvy and TV Channel "Rain" of information with calls for extremist activity, violence, as well as deliberately false information regarding the actions of Russian military personnel as part of a special operation to protect the DPR and LPR." The Prosecutor General's Office claimed.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

the radio station did not receive notifications about the claims of the Prosecutor General's Office, and expressed confidence that the editorial office did not violate the law.