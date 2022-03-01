The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

"Echo of Moscow" Russian Liberal radio station taken off the air

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 1, 2022 20:36

Liberal aligned radio station "Echo of Moscow" has been taken off the air. The Prosecutor General's Office "warned" Echo of Moscow, among others, to correct violations or they will be shut down.

"in connection with the targeted and systematic posting on the websites of Ekho Moskvy and TV Channel "Rain" of information with calls for extremist activity, violence, as well as deliberately false information regarding the actions of Russian military personnel as part of a special operation to protect the DPR and LPR."  The Prosecutor General's Office claimed.

the radio station did not receive notifications about the claims of the Prosecutor General's Office, and expressed confidence that the editorial office did not violate the law.

European Parliament recommends giving Ukraine EU candidate status
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 07:06 PM
Demolition order signed for home of terrorist that killed Dimentman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 06:20 PM
Jewish Agency interim head renewed after drama - exclusive
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/01/2022 04:26 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,406 new cases, 806 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 03:23 PM
Russia says it will hit security service sites in Kyiv
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:13 PM
Ukraine asks China to make Russia stop war
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 03:10 PM
Russia accuses West of pushing Ukraine towards war - RIA
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 02:33 PM
Kremlin: Russia won't budge under sanctions pressure over Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:33 PM
Red Cross seeks funds for Ukraine aid, access to detainees
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:24 PM
Ukraine's banking system is running smoothly, say central bank
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 12:11 PM
Indian student killed in Ukraine shelling
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:45 AM
11 killed in Damascus mall fire
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:25 AM
Iran's Khamenei says homosexuality example of West's immorality
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 11:24 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,372 new cases, 582 serious cases
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/01/2022 10:31 AM
YouTube to block channels linked to Russia's RT, Sputnik across Europe
By REUTERS
03/01/2022 10:27 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by