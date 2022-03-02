US poised to follow Canada, Europe on Russian aircraft ban

The United States is set to ban Russian flights using American airspace following similar action by the European Union and Canada, government and industry officials told Reuters, a move likely to trigger Russian retaliation.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce the ban during his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, one of the sources said. The timing was reported earlier by CBS News.

The White House, which declined to comment, held extensive talks with US airlines in recent days.

United Airlines UAL.O and United Parcel Service (UPS) UPS.N said on Tuesday they had suspended flying over Russian airspace, joining other major U.S. carriers Delta Air Lines DAL.N and American Airlines AAL.O.