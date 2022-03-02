A 48-year-old resident of Jerusalem was stabbed in a store in the Palestinian town Hizme on Jerusalem's northwestern border, Israel Police said on Wednesday.

The man arrived was accompanied to the Hizme checkpoint by an IDF medical squad and was evacuated from there to a hospital in moderate condition.

The motives and background of the incident are unclear.

This is a developing story.