Israeli delegation visits Turkey ahead of President Herzog's visit

An Israeli delegation has been in visiting Ankara and Istanbul over the past two days in order to discuss preparations for President Isaac Herzog's visit to Turkey, the President's Office announced on Wednesday.

The delegation is comprised of Israeli chargé d'affaires in Ankara Irit Lillian, the President's Foreign Relations Advisor Shirly Heller, the President's Spokesman Naor Ihia and others.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The visit follows the visit in Israel of the Spokesperson and Chief Advisor to the President of Turkey, Ibrahim Kalin and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, Sedat Önal, as well as Israel's Foreign Ministry D-G Alon Ushpiz in Turkey in December 2021.