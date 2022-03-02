Russian-Jewish Chelsea FC owner Abramovich announces he is selling club

Russian-Israeli-Jewish billionaire Roman Abramovich announced on Wednesday that he decided to sell Chelsea Football Club, which he has owned since 2003.

His announcement came after sanctions were announced against Russia and Russian oligarchs by many countries over its invasion of Ukraine.

