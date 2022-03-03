Gantz, outgoing CENTCOM commander meet, discuss regional challenges

Defense Minister Benny Gantz met on Thursday with the US Central Command Commander General Kenneth McKenzie, the Defence Ministry said.

McKenzie is nearing the end of his tenure.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Gantz thanked McKenzie for his "service, leadership and partnership, as well as his commitment to the unparalleled defense ties and cooperation between the United States and Israel."

Israel came under CENTCOM's area of responsibility in September after the US army realigned its territory zones.

In the meeting, Gantz stressed the importance of Israel's integration into CENTCOM as a key factor in maintaining regional stability. The two also discussed Iran and the Ukraine conflict, the Defense Ministry said.