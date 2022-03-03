Ukraine war: Claims that Kherson wants to join Russia are fake - report

Pro-Russian media are allegedly spreading claims that the Kherson region in Ukraine is asking to formally join Russia, according to Ukrainian news outlets.

The claims are fake, according to the official Kherson Regional State Administration on Facebook.

"Don't believe any information you see that isn't on official sources," the state administration said. "The Kherson region was, is and always will be Ukraine."

This comes a day after Russian forces seized control of the city in southern Ukraine.

This is a developing story.