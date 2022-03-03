Bennett talks to IAEA chief ahead of Tehran trip

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi on Thursday, as the nuclear negotiations with Iran appeared to be drawing to a close in Vienna.

Grossi is set to visit Tehran on Saturday, as Iran has demanded to close an investigation into possible military dimensions of its nuclear program.

Bennett expressed Israel's stance that the deal being negotiated in Vienna is insufficiently robust and Israel opposes closing the investigation of Iran's nuclear program.

The Israeli prime minister added that he expects the IAEA to remain a professional, unbiased monitoring body.