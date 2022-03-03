The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

France's Macron launches bid for second term as president

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 21:09

French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday he would run for a second term in April's election, seeking a mandate to steer the euro zone's second-largest economy through the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Macron announced his bid in a letter published by several regional newspapers.

Clashes erupt between Israeli security forces, Palestinians in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 08:27 PM
Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between all parties related to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 08:23 PM
Bennett talks to IAEA chief ahead of Tehran trip
By LAHAV HARKOV
03/03/2022 08:11 PM
Ukraine-Russia war: France seizes four Russian-held cargo ships
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 06:18 PM
Moldova joins Ukraine, applies for EU membership
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 06:12 PM
Ukraine war: Claims that Kherson wants to join Russia are fake - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 06:06 PM
Ukrainian news site NV hacked by Russia-backed hackers - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 04:02 PM
Body of Israeli killed in Ukraine to be flown back to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 03:44 PM
IDF helicopter makes emergency landing after engine malfunction
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 03:22 PM
Gantz, outgoing CENTCOM commander meet, discuss regional challenges
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 02:37 PM
Kosovo parliament urges government to start NATO membership bid
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 02:35 PM
Aliyah bureaucracy will be made easier for the next three months
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 01:25 PM
Kinneret water level rises, only 0.88 m. below upper red line
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 12:03 PM
EU set to receive membership bids from Georgia, Moldova
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 11:46 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 8,280 new cases, 510 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 11:33 AM
