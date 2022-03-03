Ukraine-Russia war: 4 buses of Israelis arrive from Lviv to Poland

Four buses of Israeli citizens from the Ukrainian city of Lviv arrived at the Polish border, the Foreign Ministry revealed Thursday night.

Buses carrying 150 Jews from Lviv in Ukraine, March 3, 2022. (credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

The number of Israelis and Jews on the buses who were able to evacuate Ukraine stood at about 150.

More buses are set to leave from Lviv on Friday, and other buses are set to depart from Kyiv and Dnipro as well.

If you are interested in a seat on the bus, call in advance at 380679111764 between 8:30 a.m. and 7 p.m.