Israel rejects Ukrainian request to block Russian media - report

Israel has rejected a request from Ukraine to block Russian state-owned media in the country, Ynet reported on Thursday night.

The request, from Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk and several European communication ministers, was reportedly turned down by Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel.

According to Ynet, Korniichuk argued that international broadcasts affiliated with Russian state-owned media RT and Sputnik "demoralize the Ukrainian people."

In response to the request, Israel reportedly claimed blocking any form of media in a democratic state is a "dramatic event with far-reaching implications," adding there must be legal ground to make such a move.

This is a developing story.