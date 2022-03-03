Ukraine stops all export of natural gas due to Russian invasion

Starting from Friday, Ukraine will stop all export of natural gas from the country after the Energy Ministry enacted an emergency protocol due to the Russian invasion of the eastern European state, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said.

"Russia's aggression against Ukraine has led to extraordinary and unprecedented conditions and restrictions when all energy companies must focus on security of natural gas supply for Ukraine and Ukrainians," the statement reads.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }