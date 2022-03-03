The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Crown Prince supports reducing crisis escalation in call with Ukraine's Zelensky

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 23:38

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Thursday the kingdom supports everything that contributes in reducing the escalation in Ukraine's crisis and it is willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine and all parties related to the ongoing crisis, state news agency reported.

The prince also said the kingdom will extend visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents in the Kingdom, which will expire during this period for three more months, which can be extended, the agency added.



Fiancee of Donald Trump Jr hit by Jan. 6 committee subpoena
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 11:33 PM
Ukraine stops all export of natural gas due to Russian invasion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:44 PM
Israeli ambassador to the UN meets new UNIFIL head
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:23 PM
Israel rejects Ukrainian request to block Russian media - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:05 PM
Ukraine-Russia war: 4 buses of Israelis arrive from Lviv to Poland
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 10:05 PM
Aircraft carrying Russian foreign nationals held up in Canada
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 09:58 PM
France's Macron launches bid for second term as president
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 09:09 PM
Clashes erupt between Israeli security forces, Palestinians in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 08:27 PM
Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between all parties related to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 08:23 PM
Bennett talks to IAEA chief ahead of Tehran trip
By LAHAV HARKOV
03/03/2022 08:11 PM
Ukraine-Russia war: France seizes four Russian-held cargo ships
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 06:18 PM
Moldova joins Ukraine, applies for EU membership
By REUTERS
03/03/2022 06:12 PM
Ukraine war: Claims that Kherson wants to join Russia are fake - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 06:06 PM
Ukrainian news site NV hacked by Russia-backed hackers - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 04:02 PM
Body of Israeli killed in Ukraine to be flown back to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/03/2022 03:44 PM
