Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call on Thursday the kingdom supports everything that contributes in reducing the escalation in Ukraine's crisis and it is willing to mediate between Russia, Ukraine and all parties related to the ongoing crisis, state news agency reported.

The prince also said the kingdom will extend visas of Ukrainian visitors, tourists and residents in the Kingdom, which will expire during this period for three more months, which can be extended, the agency added.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }