Ayelet Shaked: 'Israel has taken in 1,555 Ukranians'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 4, 2022 12:15

Interior Minister and Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked said on Friday that Israel has taken in 1,555 Ukrainians since the outbreak of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Only 150 are entitled to the Law of Return, Shaked stated.

However, Israel is preparing for the immediate absorption and granting of citizenship to over 100,000 people under the Law of Return who are fleeing the war.

She also said that while Israel primarily focuses on the absorption of Jewish refugees and those entitled to the Law of Return, Israel will show flexibility and a willingness to help Ukrainian citizens in general.



