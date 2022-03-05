Mariupol humanitarian corridor to open for 5 hours

Civilians will be allowed to leave the Ukrainian city of Mariupol between 1200-1700 Moscow time on Saturday, Russia's RIA news agency cited city authorities as saying.

Russia said earlier on Saturday its troops which have encircled the Azov Sea port city in Ukraine's south would stop firing and allow civilians to pass.

Russian troops have continued a broad offensive in Ukraine, Russia's RIA news agency quoted the Russian defense ministry as saying on Saturday.

The ministry confirmed that its units have stopped firing and opened humanitarian corridors near the cities of Volnovakha and Mariupol which were encircled by Russian troops.