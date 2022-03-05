Russia-Ukraine talks to resume on Monday, negotiator says

Russia and Ukraine will hold the third round of talks on Monday about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya said in a Facebook post on Saturday, without providing further details.

On Thursday, the sides agreed to open humanitarian corridors to allow civilians out of some combat zones, although there have been delays in implementing them.

