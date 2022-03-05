COVID-19 in Israel: 5,984 new cases, 462 in serious condition

Israel recorded 5,984 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the Health Ministry said on Saturday evening.

As of Saturday, there are 462 Israelis in serious condition, with 29 of those connected to ECMO machines.

Additionally, 12.22% of all COVID-19 tests conducted on Friday returned positive results.

The death toll stands at 10,274.