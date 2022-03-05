Israel considering allowing more Ukrainian refugees in - report

The Israeli government is set to discuss the possibility of loosening policies preventing the absorption of Ukrainian refugees on Sunday, KAN News reported.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked will reportedly provide other government ministers with data on Israel's ability to house more refugees, in addition to some 1,500 Jewish-Ukrainian refugees who have already made their way to Israel.

The decision is not expected to be finalized on Sunday, the report added, stating that any final decision will be made following a meeting between Shaked and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.