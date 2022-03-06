The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

UK's Johnson sets out six-point response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 6, 2022 00:37

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged other leaders on Saturday to join a six-point plan to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, ranging from humanitarian support to inflicting the most economic pain possible on Moscow.

Ahead of meetings with leaders from Canada, the Netherlands and Central Europe in London next week, Johnson said on Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion had to fail and be seen to fail.

"It is not enough to express our support for the rules-based international order - we must defend it against a sustained attempt to rewrite the rules by military force," Johnson said in a statement.

He listed his objectives, which included an international humanitarian coalition for Ukraine, support for its self-defense and maximizing economic pressure on Moscow.

Johnson also called for diplomatic paths for de-escalation with the full involvement of Ukraine's government, stronger security in the European-Atlantic area, and an end to the "creeping normalization" of Russian activities in Ukraine.

After meeting the prime ministers of Canada and the Netherlands on Monday, Johnson is due to host leaders from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia - countries experiencing an influx of refugees caused by the invasion - on Tuesday.

Britain is planning to move more quickly to sanction Russian businessmen through new legal measures which will be sent to parliament on Monday.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Putin tells government to compile list of countries sanctioning Russia
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2022 12:32 AM
Israeli shot in Sderot, in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2022 10:24 PM
Israel considering allowing more Ukrainian refugees in - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2022 08:34 PM
IDF to begin month-long training drill in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2022 08:14 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 5,984 new cases, 462 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2022 07:32 PM
Russia-Ukraine talks to resume on Monday, negotiator says
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 07:10 PM
Russia demands that Baltic countries protect its embassies
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 06:53 PM
US approves Russian flight to remove expelled diplomats
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 05:27 PM
Blinken, Chinese FM discuss Russian aggression against Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 04:14 PM
Taliban Interior Minister wanted by US appears in public for first time
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2022 10:29 AM
Zelensky to speak to US senators on Zoom
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/05/2022 05:44 AM
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes Jujuy, Argentina – EMSC
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 03:52 AM
CNN to stop broadcasting in Russia after new law
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 02:13 AM
N.Korea fired projectile toward sea -S.Korea military
By REUTERS
03/05/2022 02:12 AM
US VP Harris to travel to Poland, Romania next week
By REUTERS
03/04/2022 11:47 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by