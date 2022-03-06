Russia detains 2,000 at Ukraine invasion protests

Police detained more than 2,034 people at anti-war protests in cities across Russia on Sunday, the OVD-Info protest monitor said.

Reuters was not able to independently verify that information or to reach the police for comment. Social media videos circulated by Kremlin critics showed hundreds of people marching in Moscow chanting "No to war!" and "Shame!"

