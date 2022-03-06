Dust storms to cause severe air pollution in Negev, southern Israel

Severe air pollution is expected in the Negev and Arava region in southern Israel on Sunday afternoon due to dust storms coming from the Sinai peninsula, the Environmental Protection and Health ministries announced.

The ministries recommended that Israelis living in the region, specifically those with health problems, avoid any outdoor activity. Air quality is expected to return to normal during the night, the ministries added.

