Putin, Bennett speak about Ukraine a day after meeting in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke over the phone about the situation in Ukraine as Russia's invasion of the country entered its 11th day.

"A thorough exchange of views was continued on the situation in connection with Russia's special military operation to protect Donbass, including taking into account Naftali Bennett's most recent contacts with the leaders of a number of states," said the Kremlin in a statement.

The phone call was held a day after Bennett and Putin met in Moscow.

The two leaders agreed to keep in touch.