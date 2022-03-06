American Express suspends operations in Russia, Belarus

American Express announced on Sunday that it was suspending operations in Russia and Belarus.

American Express cards issued abroad will no longer work at merchants or ATMs in Russia and cards issued in Russia will no longer work outside of the country on the American Express global network.

"Over the past few weeks, we have been working hard to back our colleagues and customers in these countries," said American Express in a press release. "While this decision will have an impact on them, we will continue to do what we can to support them. One of our company values is to 'Do What is Right.' This principle has guided us throughout this difficult crisis and will continue to do so, as we stand by our colleagues, customers, and the international community in hoping for a peaceful resolution to this crisis."

The move comes after Visa and Mastercard announced that they were suspending work in Russia on Saturday night due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, fulfilling a request made earlier by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.