Israel Police arrest two in Jerusalem protest

Israel Police forces are working to contain hundreds of protesters at Jerusalem's Agranat Square on Sunday night.

Roads in the area have been blocked by the protesters, with two arrests made for violation of public order as police officers direct traffic.

