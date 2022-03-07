Russia announces limited ceasefire for humanitarian corridors

There will be a limited ceasefire and the opening of humanitarian corridors on Monday in Kyiv, Mariupol, Kharkiv and Sumy, Russian media reported on Monday morning.

The ceasefire will begin at 10:00 Moscow time and will be the third attempt in three days to cease fighting to allow for the evacuation of civilians and humanitarian efforts. Both sides have blamed the other of breaking the ceasefires.The opening of today's humanitarian corridors comes at the request of French President Emmanuel Macron.