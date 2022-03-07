US Supreme Court blocks appeal of Bill Cosby's overturned conviction

Bill Cosby avoided renewed legal jeopardy on Monday when the US Supreme Court declined to hear a bid by prosecutors to undo last year's ruling in Pennsylvania that overturned the 84-year-old actor and comedian's 2018 sexual assault conviction.

The justices let stand the decision by a divided Pennsylvania Supreme Court that Cosby should never have faced the charges because a previous local district attorney had publicly promised in 2005 not to prosecute him, turning away an appeal by prosecutors. The state court's ruling freed Cosby after he spent nearly three years in state prison, angering sexual assault victims and their advocates.

