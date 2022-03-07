Russia, Iran focus on nuclear deal as talks in Vienna wind down

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov spoke on Monday with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian as the Iranian nuclear talks in Vienna draw to a close.

The focus of the call between the two was the "full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program," a statement reads.

During the call, it was emphasized that the revival of a nuclear deal should ensure "all its participants have equal rights regarding the unhindered development of cooperation in all areas without any discrimination."

The two foreign ministers also discussed Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the situation in Syria.