Six rioters arrested in Abu Dis after targeting Border Police officers

Six people were arrested in the West Bank village Abu Dis on Monday after rioting and throwing rocks and Molotov cocktails at Border Police forces, the Israel Police said.

The riots were directed at the Border Police base known as "Governor's House," since in the past it served as headquarters of the regional Palestinian governor.

