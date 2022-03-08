The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Amendment to criminal law rights approved in first reading

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 10:30

The Knesset approved in first reading the amendment to the "Basic Law: Rights in Criminal law", late Monday night. according to a tweet by Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar 

"For 30 years, the Knesset has not enacted a Basic Law that fortifies the rights of its citizens," says Sa'ar 



Italy aims to be independent of Russian gas in 24-30 months - minister
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 11:30 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,007 test positive, 633 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 10:52 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 4,769 new cases, 429 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 10:52 AM
Educational grant for IDF combat soldiers approved in first reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 09:02 AM
Gunmen kill at least 62 vigilantes in Nigeria's Kebbi state
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 08:43 AM
IDF demolished house of terrorists that killed Dimentman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 08:13 AM
Suspect arrested after body found near Tayibe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 06:13 AM
US designates Syrian al-Qaeda-linked group as 'Global Terrorist'
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 09:28 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky to address British Parliament on Tuesday
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 08:57 PM
National Insurance head appointed to run Ukrainian aliyah into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 08:18 PM
US lawmakers agree to suspend normal trade ties with Russia, Belarus
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 07:09 PM
Russia, Iran focus on nuclear deal as talks in Vienna wind down
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 05:25 PM
Six rioters arrested in Abu Dis after targeting Border Police officers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 05:18 PM
US Supreme Court blocks appeal of Bill Cosby's overturned conviction
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 04:42 PM
EU to discuss Ukraine’s membership bid this week -EU's Michel
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 03:44 PM
