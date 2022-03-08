The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Ukraine-Russia war: China's Xi calls for 'maximum restraint' in Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 13:08

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday described the situation in Ukraine as worrying and called for "maximum restraint," saying the priority should be preventing the situation there from spinning out of control, Chinese state media reported.

Xi, speaking at a virtual meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, said the three countries should jointly support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.



Tags Ukraine-Russia Headline
Cyprus's Chief of Staff arrives in Israel on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 12:39 PM
Raisi: Iran will not back down on red lines in nuclear talks - report
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 12:20 PM
EU to sanction more Russian oligarchs, Belarus banks over Ukraine war
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 12:17 PM
Italy aims to be independent of Russian gas in 24-30 months - minister
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 11:30 AM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,007 test positive, 633 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 10:52 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 4,769 new cases, 429 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 10:52 AM
Amendment to criminal law rights approved in first reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 10:30 AM
Educational grant for IDF combat soldiers approved in first reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 09:02 AM
Gunmen kill at least 62 vigilantes in Nigeria's Kebbi state
By REUTERS
03/08/2022 08:43 AM
IDF demolished house of terrorists that killed Dimentman
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 08:13 AM
Suspect arrested after body found near Tayibe
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/08/2022 06:13 AM
US designates Syrian al-Qaeda-linked group as 'Global Terrorist'
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 09:28 PM
Ukraine's Zelensky to address British Parliament on Tuesday
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 08:57 PM
National Insurance head appointed to run Ukrainian aliyah into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2022 08:18 PM
US lawmakers agree to suspend normal trade ties with Russia, Belarus
By REUTERS
03/07/2022 07:09 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by