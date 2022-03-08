Prime Minster Bennet and Putin spoke on the phone

Prime Minster Bennet and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone on Tuesday, the Kremlin reported.

This conversation happened while negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are ongoing.

