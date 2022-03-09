Arab-Israeli teen girl shot dead in northern Arab town

A 17-year-old Arab-Israeli woman was shot dead in her room in the northern Israeli town of Kafr Kanna in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The teenager was killed in a shooting incident in which several houses in the village were shot at.

17-year-old Razzan Abbas was rushed to the Italian Hospital in Nazareth where her death was determined.

Israel Police forces are collecting evidence from the scene of the crimes and scanning the area in search of the culprits.