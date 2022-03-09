Elderly Ukrainian refugees to be housed in Israeli retirement homes

Retirement homes in Israel will open their doors to hundreds of elderly Ukrainian olim, Israel's Retirement Homes Association (ABA) and the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Ministry said on Wednesday, according to Walla.

In addition, the option to provide Ukrainian refugees with employment in the field of nursing and sheltered housing is reportedly being considered.

