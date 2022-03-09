The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Netanyahu gets COVID-19 for first time

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has never tested positive and wrote a book about how to fight COVID-19, wished his predecessor a speedy recovery.

By GIL HOFFMAN
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 15:00

Updated: MARCH 9, 2022 15:43
Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Head of opposition and head of the Likud party Benjamin Netanyahu
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu managed to avoid getting the coronavirus for two years, but his luck ran out on Wednesday when he tested positive in a PCR test.

Netanyahu's spokesman said he feels well and was following directives. 

But he had to leave the Knesset immediately on its last day before its two-month spring recess.

Netanyahu, who took pride in his handling of the virus since its outbreak, had tested negative for COVID-19 consistently, even as staff members and Likud MKs who are close with him and who met with him were diagnosed as positive.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has never tested positive and wrote a book about how to fight COVID-19, wished his predecessor a speedy recovery.

Earlier, coalition MK Shirly Pinto (Yamina) tested positive, balancing out the loss of Netanyahu numbers-wise in voting in the Knesset plenum.



