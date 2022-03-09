Russia-Ukraine war: Russia, Belarus suspended from OECD

Russia and Belarus have been suspended from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

OECD member states instructed the body's secretary-general to formulate plans to strengthen support for Ukraine, including measures to support its economy, as noted in a statement on the OECD website.

Grain

Russia must prioritize grain supplies to domestic bakeries over export markets, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said as he unveiled fresh measures to support the domestic economy on Wednesday in the face of international sanctions over Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine are both major wheat exporters, and the military conflict is threatening global grain production and the supply of edible oils and fertilizers exports, sending commodity prices rocketing and mirroring the crisis in energy markets.

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chairs a meeting on economic issues via a video link in Moscow, Russia March 1, 2022. (credit: Sputnik/Alexander Astafyev/Pool via REUTERS)

"This is important to keep the food market in balance and we are closely monitoring prices for the most essential social goods such as food, including bread," Mishustin told a governmental meeting.

"Russian grain is in good demand from abroad and its price is increasing. That said, it is necessary to provide the necessary raw materials, first of all, to the domestic baking industry."

Mishustin did not say whether Russia would try and limit grain exports - a step which is likely to deepen the global food crisis and send wheat prices even higher - but added that a just started spring sowing campaign must go "uninterrupted."

The government would provide agriculture producers with short-term loans under preferential rates worth over 160 billion roubles, so they have 'everything needed for successful sowing campaign amid increased food demand on global markets.'

Among other measures, Mishustin said that the government would cut tax on light vehicles, allow some companies not to disclose their corporate documents and remove income tax on deposits. It would also try to help Russian airlines to keep their foreign fleets and retaliate against countries banning Russian ships entrance to their ports.

"Sanctions-linked turbulence will end, sooner or later," Mishustin said.

Egypt's supply minister Ali Moselhy said on Wednesday that production from Russia and Ukraine represented 32% of exportable wheat quantities globally.

Egypt, often the world's largest wheat buyer, had relied on Russian and Ukrainian grain for the majority of its wheat imports and has canceled two international purchasing tenders since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Philip Morris pulls out

Philip Morris International Inc PM.N has suspended its planned investments in the Russian Federation, the cigarette maker said on Wednesday, and will scale down manufacturing operations in the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The previously planned investments include new product launches as well as commercial, innovation and manufacturing investments.

The company, like many Western brands including McDonald's Corp MCD.N, is continuing to pay salaries to all its employees in Russia and Ukraine during this period.

Ukraine, where Philip Morris temporarily suspended its operations on Feb. 25, accounted for less than 2% of its total net revenue in 2021, while Russia made up around 6%.

The company has one factory and nearly 1,300 employees in Ukraine and more than 3,200 workers in Russia.

UK-listed tobacco firm Imperial Brands Plc IMB.L has also suspended all operations in Russia, following international sanctions against the country.

Fast-food chains

McDonald's Corp MCD.N said on Wednesday the temporary closure of its 847 stores in Russia will cost the fast-food chain about $50 million a month.

The company said on Tuesday it would temporarily close all of its restaurants in Russia including its iconic Pushkin Square location, increasing pressure on other global brands to pause operations in the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Also suspending operations in Russia is Starbucks and Yum! Brands, the latter of which owns the widely popular fast-food chains of KFC and Pizza Hut. The latter, however, applies to investments and outlets run directly by the company, rather than franchises.

There are around 1,000 KFCs and 50 Pizza Huts in Russia, nearly all of which are franchises, and as such they will remain operational. However, all profits from Yum! Brands' operations in Russia will be redirected to humanitarian efforts for the people of Ukraine, as noted in a company statement.

Despite this, US fast-food chain Burger King will continue operating in Russia and will even open some new locations in the country in 2022, according to TASS.

However, it will be redirecting its profits from the 800 locations in Russia to relief efforts, and will even provide Ukrainian refugees with $5 million in food vouchers, the Associated Press reported.

In terms of beverages, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Heineken, Carlsberg and Diageo - the world's preeminent alcohol giant behind iconic brands such as Guinness and Captain Morgan - have all pulled out of Russia, as noted by TASS.