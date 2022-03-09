The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Russia's Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks with Ukraine counterpart

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 21:09

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov arrived after a flight to Turkey's southern city of Antalya on Wednesday, according to a Reuters witness, ahead of planned talks Thursday with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

The meeting would be the first between the nations' top diplomats since Russia invaded Ukraine two weeks ago.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks to address Knesset
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/09/2022 09:09 PM
S.Korea opposition candidate Yoon wins presidential election -report
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 09:01 PM
Russia confirms use of thermobaric bombs in Ukraine - UK claims
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 08:27 PM
Five-year-old run over by car in Bedouin village in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 08:15 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,109 new cases, 608 in quarantine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 07:41 PM
Ukraine gas pipeline operator can't fix damage due to fighting -director
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 07:15 PM
Cannabis users will not be prosecuted, fines reduced to NIS 500 - Sa'ar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 06:48 PM
First man to have transplant of genetically modified pig's heart dies
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 05:20 PM
Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked meets with Ukraine Ambassador to Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 04:24 PM
Ukraine-Russia war: EU leaders split on Ukraine membership - official
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 03:53 PM
Irish minister facilitating Iran talks says deal must be done very soon
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 03:33 PM
COVID-19 in Israel: 5,103 new cases, 369 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 02:51 PM
Disruptive Israeli passengers kicked off flight from Dubai
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 02:27 PM
Elderly Ukrainian refugees to be housed in Israeli retirement homes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 01:58 PM
Iran's chief nuclear talks negotiator returns to Vienna - ISNA
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 12:19 PM
