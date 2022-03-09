N.Korea's Kim says spy satellite to monitor actions by US and allies

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said the country's development of a reconnaissance satellite is to provide real-time information on military actions by the United States and its allies, state media reported on Thursday.

Kim made the remarks while inspecting North Korea's National Aerospace Development Administration after recent tests of satellite systems during rocket launches.

