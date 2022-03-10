The controversial citizenship bill that would tighten immigration controls and make it harder for Palestinians who marry Arab-Israelis to receive citizenship passed the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Thursday morning.

It will need to pass its second and third reading in the Knesset plenum later Thursday, after which it will become law.

The Knesset plenum usually does not convene on Thursdays but will hold a special meeting today in order to vote on a number of bills before its winter session ends.