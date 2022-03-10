The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Citizenship Law passes Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, final hurdle remains

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 10:12

The controversial citizenship bill that would tighten immigration controls and make it harder for Palestinians who marry Arab-Israelis to receive citizenship passed the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Thursday morning.

It will need to pass its second and third reading in the Knesset plenum later Thursday, after which it will become law.

The Knesset plenum usually does not convene on Thursdays but will hold a special meeting today in order to vote on a number of bills before its winter session ends.

US House passes Ukraine aid, gov't funding measure
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 05:09 AM
Pentagon chief discussed security aid for Ukraine with defense minister
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 02:54 AM
Biden to discuss Russia-Ukraine developments Thursday with Erdogan
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 02:41 AM
White House dismisses Russia's claims of US involvement in biowarfare
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 12:47 AM
IMF approves $1.4 bln emergency funding for Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 12:43 AM
Ukrainian man charged in major ransomware spree extradited to US
By REUTERS
03/10/2022 12:37 AM
US bars 9 Nicaraguans from entry into US alleging they undermined de
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 11:25 PM
N.Korea's Kim says spy satellite to monitor actions by US and allies
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 11:22 PM
Plane carrying Trump made emergency landing over weekend
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 09:56 PM
Herzog gives Erdogan facsimile of Suleiman the Magnificent's poems
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 09:46 PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asks to address Knesset
By GIL HOFFMAN
03/09/2022 09:09 PM
Russia's Lavrov arrives in Turkey for talks with Ukraine counterpart
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 09:09 PM
S.Korea opposition candidate Yoon wins presidential election -report
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 09:01 PM
Russia confirms use of thermobaric bombs in Ukraine - UK claims
By REUTERS
03/09/2022 08:27 PM
Five-year-old run over by car in Bedouin village in northern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2022 08:15 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by