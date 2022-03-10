Yad Vashem to break ties with Roman Abramovich over ties to Putin

Yad Vashem, Israel's Holocaust Martyrs’ and Heroes’ Remembrance Authority, announced on Thursday that it was suspending its ties to Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich over his past connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier on Thursday, the UK officially sanctioned Abramovich, complicating his attempt to sell his football club.

On February 22 Yad Vashem announced a strategic partnership with Abramovitch, who was set to donate tens of millions of dollars.