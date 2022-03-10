Ukrainian President Zelensky to address Knesset via Zoom

Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy spoke on Thursday with Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, at his request.

During their conversation, Levy reiterated his invitation to Ukrainian President Zelensky to address Knesset members through a remote video call, as he originally requested.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

He said it would be the Knesset's honor to host Zelensky. Korniychuk said he would forward Levy's announcement to Zelensky.

A date for the address, to be broadcast to all Members of Knesset will be set in the upcoming days.