Israeli PM Bennett speaks with UN Secretary-General Guterres

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

The two discussed the war between Russia and Ukraine, as well as efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian citizens in and out of the country.

Bennett and Guterres agreed to stay in touch.