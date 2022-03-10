Biden to designate Colombia as non-NATO ally

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he plans to designate Colombia as a major non-NATO ally, before a White House meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque.

Biden also called for a new framework between the United States and Latin American countries to collectively manage migration, something he said he hoped to sign in June at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.

