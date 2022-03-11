COVID-19 in Israel: 5,555 new cases, 377 in serious condition

Some 5,555 cases tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, according to a Friday morning update by the Health Ministry, with a 9.59% positivity rate.

Of them, 377 are in serious condition, 191 are in critical condition, 23 are connected to ECMO breathing machines and 160 are intubated.

The R rate stood at 0.85.

Assuta Hospital in Ashdod has announced that all of its corona wards are closed, N12 reported on Friday.

Three patients are still hospitalized, but they are being treated in isolated rooms.

The death toll stands at 10,359.