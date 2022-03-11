Pause needed in Iran nuclear talks, final text ready - EU's Borrell

A final text regarding the revival of the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers is "essentially ready and on the table" but a pause is needed in the talks due to "external factors," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

"As coordinator, I will, with my team, continue to be in touch with all JCPOA participants and the US to overcome the current situation and to close the agreement," Borrell said on his Twitter account.

Iran's foreign ministry said on Friday a pause in talks with world powers to revive Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal may create momentum for resolving any remaining issues.

"Pause in #ViennaTalks could be a momentum for resolving any remaining issue and a final return. Successful conclusion of talks will be the main focus of all," ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Twitter. "No external factor will affect our joint will to go forward for a collective agreement."