Saudi Arabia executes 81 men for terrorism, other charges

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday it executed 81 men, including seven Yemenis and one Syrian national, after they were convicted on charges including terrorism and holding "deviant beliefs," state news agency SPA reported.

The men included 37 Saudi nationals who were found guilty of attempting to assassinate security officers and targeting police stations and convoys, SPA said, citing a statement from the interior ministry.

