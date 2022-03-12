Zelensky to Bennet: Russia talks could take place in Jerusalem

Ukraine's Prime Minister Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he hopes for significant positive influence from Bennet on Russia talks.

Zelensky even suggested to Bennet that Russia talks could take place in Jerusalem, adding that Israel could provide security guarantees to Ukraine.

