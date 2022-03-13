1 dead, several injured after bus of 50 Ukrainians in Italy overturns

A bus carrying around 50 Ukrainians went off the road in Italy, leaving one dead and several injured, firefighters said on Sunday.

The accident occurred on the highway between Cesena and Rimini, on the northeastern coast. Pictures posted by the firefighters on Twitter show the bus had overturned.

Rescue operations are still underway, firefighters said.