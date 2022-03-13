The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Japan's Denso hit by apparent ransomware attack - NHK

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 13, 2022 11:38

Updated: MARCH 13, 2022 12:18

An alleged cybercrime group released a statement on Sunday saying it had stolen classified information from Toyota Motor Corp's 7203.T main supplier Denso 6902.T and will release it on the dark web, Japan's public broadcaster NHK reported.

The group called Pandora said it had more than 157,000 purchase orders, emails and sketches, or 1.4 terabytes worth of data, said NHK, quoting an information security firm Mitsui Bussan Secure Directions, Inc.

A Denso spokesperson told Reuters it had detected unauthorized access using ransomware at DENSO Automotive Deutschland GmbH, a group company that handles sales and engineering in Germany, on Thursday local time.

The Denso spokesperson declined to confirm the NHK report but said production and business activities have not been affected at this point.

Pandora has allegedly carried out cyber attacks using ransomware that encrypts company data and demands ransom in exchange for not divulging the data, NHK reported.

One of Toyota's suppliers was hit by a cyberattack late last month that shut down Japan's largest automaker's domestic production for one day on March 1, affecting an output of around 13,000 vehicles.

