Iranian Intelligence Ministry claims it caught Israeli spy network

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry in West Azerbaijan claimed that it caught an Israeli spy network in Iran on Saturday night, according to IRNA.

The ministry claimed that the spy network was trying to carry out acts of sabotage inside Iran by hiring locals.

The ministry added that "those who threaten the security of the people and society must either die, be injured or surrender to the law," according to IRNA.