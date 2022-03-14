Armenia, Azerbaijan turn to OSCE to negotiate a peace treaty

Armenia has applied to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group in order to organize negotiations for a peace treaty with Azerbaijan, Armenia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Monday.

In a statement, Armenia said that its move came in the wake of a proposal by Azerbaijan.

The agreement will be based on the basis of the UN Charter, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the Helsinki Final Act, according to the statement.

The two countries have been sparring over the Nagorno-Karabakh region for decades, with the most recent conflict occurring in 2020.